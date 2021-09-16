Salman Khan, Responsible For Shah Rukh Khan's FOMO, Is Trying To Make Up For It

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from promo (courtesy BeingSalmanKhan)

Remember when Shah Rukh Khan confessed (not in as many words) that he's having major FOMO (fear of missing out)? It was an interesting way of announcing Shah Rukh Khan's inclusion in the Disney+Hotstar family. The previous promo said the OTT platform houses films and shows of all the big stars expect Shah Rukh Khan. In the new promo, which is hilarious BTW, shared on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen trying to sign up for a new venture on Disney+Hotstar but looks like every idea that he has is taken already . Salman Khan, partially being the reason for Shah Rukh Khan's FOMO (because his films are on Disney+Hotstar), tried to make up for it and welcomed him in a tweet.

Salman Khan being Salman Khan tweeted a Dabangg dialogue to welcome his buddy on Disney+Hotstar: "Swagat nahi karoge Shah Rukh Khan ka?" tweeted Salman. Shah Rukh Khan, no less filmy than Salman, replied with a Karan Arjun twist: "Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai."

Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai. #SiwaySRKhttps://t.co/2Twqrlu68O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2021

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan told his fans to wait for a surprise announcement with this Om Shanti Om dialogue: "Picture toh abhi baaki hai....mere doston."

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have actively promoted each other's films in the past. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero. In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Salman Khan will reportedly have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathan.