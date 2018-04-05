Salman Khan Reportedly Added Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur To Race 3 Mix

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been sentenced to five years in jail for 1998 blackbuck poaching case, had reportedly roped in rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur to sing a romantic number in his forthcoming film Race 3. Mumbai Mirror reported that Iulia will sing a duet with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who recently provided playback for Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan. "It was on Salman's suggestion that she was brought on board. The team was looking for a female voice who fit the bill and he thought Iulia was perfect for the vocals," a source told Mumbai Mirror. The song was picturised on Salman in Abu Dhabi, where team Race 3 was recently shooting.
Iulia Vantur, 37, is a Romanian TV presenter and debuted in Bollywood as a singer. She recorded her first song, titled Every Night And Day, with music composer Himesh Reshammiya some months ago. Salman and Iulia have reportedly been dating for some time now but have never admitted to a romance.
The Mumbai Mirror report also stated that Salman, 52, had written the song a while ago and when he shared it with Race 3 team, they loved it so he gifted it to them.
Race 3 is the third film in the franchise. The previous two Race films were headlined by Saif Ali Khan and directed by Abbas-Mustan.
Saif Ali Khan was also present at the Jodhpur court, where the blackbuck poaching case verdict was delivered. Salman, Saif and their other Hum Saath-Saath Hain co-stars like Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari were accused of hunting blackbuck in Jodhpur while shooting the film. The others have been acquitted by the Jodhpur court.
From the court, Salman Khan will be directly taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail and will have to appeal to a higher court for bail.
Besides Race 3, Salman has Bharat and TV show 10 Ka Dum in the pipeline.