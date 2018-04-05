Salman Khan Gets 5 Years In Jail For Poaching Blackbuck: A List Of His Upcoming Films Salman Khan wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3 to reach Jodhpur in time for the verdict in the blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan photographed at Jodhpur airport. (Image courtesy: AFP) Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years jail term by a Jodhpur court in a 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case on Thursday. The 52-year-old actor was charged with hunting blackbuck during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1998). His co-stars - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari - who were also charged along with Salman, were acquitted by the court. Now, Salman Khan will have to go to the Jodhpur Central Jail and appeal to a higher court for bail. The actor wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3 on Tuesday and arrived in Jodhpur a day before the hearing.



Abu Dhabi was the second location on the shooting schedule of Race 3, the remaining parts of which are yet to be filmed, after which the film's team will get busy with post-production and dubbing. Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and it is expected to hit the screens on Eid this year.



Race 3 aside, director Ali Abbas Zafar has signed Salman Khan for Bharat, which is a remake of Korean film Ode to My Father. Bharat will be produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. Also, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan has reportedly planned to start filming Dabangg 3 this year. Salman Khan is also launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (husband of Arpita Khan) in Loveratri later this year.



Apart from films, Salman Khan has also committed dates for television reality show 10 Ka Dum season 3 while there is no confirmation if he is returning to host Bigg Boss 12.



Saif Ali Khan, who was acquitted by the Jodhpur court, is currently shooting for Netflix series Sacred Games. Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Kaalakaandi and his next film is Gauravv K Chawla's Baazaar, co-starring Chitrangada Singh.



Tabu, who was acquitted with Saif, was last seen in Golmaal Again and is awaiting the release of Missing on Friday. She has also signed up for a film with Sriram Raghvan and one co-starring Ajay Devgn.



