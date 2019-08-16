Salman Khan Posts Birthday Wish For Dabangg Co-Star Mahesh Manjrekar

Salman Khan with Mahesh Manjrekar. Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman Khan's post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram "All the happiness," wrote Salman Khan "Happy birthday majha bhau," wrote Salman Khan

Salman Khan might not be very active on social media platforms but the actor never forgets to post birthday wishes for his close friends and family members. The reason we brought this up today is because the 53-year-old actor posted a birthday greeting for veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar. Salman has co-starred with the actor in several films. The duo worked together in the 2009 film Wanted, the 2010 film Dabangg, the 2011 film Bodyguard, Ready (2011) and Jai Ho, which released in 2014. Salman shared a picture from the sets of Bigg Boss and he captioned it: "Happy birthday majha bhau... All the happiness." Salman's post received over 2 lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his forthcoming film Dabangg 3 in Jaipur. On Thursday, the actor shared a video from the sets of the film on his Instagram profile. Check out the video here:

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will feature in Dabangg 3, which is the third installment of the popular Dabangg series, which also features Sonakshi Sinha. Here are some more posts from the sets of Dabangg 3:

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Other than Dabangg 3 the actor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, co-starring Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in the second installment of Kick, which is expected to go on floors next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.