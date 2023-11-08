Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan And Other Celebs At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.

Film producer Ramesh Taurani, who is known for hosting grand Diwali parties every year in Mumbai, did it this year too on Tuesday night. Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party is incomplete without Salman Khan. So, the actor showed up at the party last night, dressed in a mustard shirt and matching pants. Katrina Kaif, who is also a frequent attendee at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali parties, was dressed in her festive finery. Other guests at the party included Vidya Balan, Student Of The Year co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Huma Qureshi, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat.

This is as festive as it gets for Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif was an absolute vision in a festive lehenga.

Vidya Balan was her usual stunning self.

Student Of The Year co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan reunited on the red carpet.

Pooja Hegde added a dash of bling to the party.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda posed together.

Shriya Saran was perfectly dressed for the occasion.

Hello there, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Huma Qureshi and Nushrratt Bharuccha pictured at the party.

Iulia Vantur was also clicked at the party.

Anil Kapoor's plus one was wife Sunita Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana was dressed in his festive best.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly also attended the party.

Karishma Tanna was all smiles.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu posed together.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor arrived together. Govinda was pictured with family.

The Bollywood party season began with Manish Malhotra's Diwali party that was hosted on Sunday night and was attended by Bollywood A-listers including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani among other stars.