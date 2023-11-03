Inside Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Fun Bantering

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (Courtesy: VickyKuashal)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Instagram exchange keep getting better and better. On Friday, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture from his gym session. In the picture, Vicky can be seen looking downwards. He wrote in the caption, "Observe what you feel, do what you must." Katrina Kaif commented, "Hmm which wise person said that" and dropped a thinking emoji. Vicky replied to it, "The wisest of us all" and dropped a kiss emoji. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Chakk jawana" and dropped a few fire emojis. Take a look at the post here:

A couple of days back, Vicky and Katrina celebrated their Karwa Chauth together. Katrina Kaif, clad in an orange saree, shared pictures from her celebrations. She was spotted with sindoor and mangal sutra. In the first picture, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set perfect couple goals. In the next one, the couple can be seen joined by Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. In another pic, Katrina can be seen smiling at the camera while Vicky's eyes are fixed on her. Katrina Kaif wrote in the caption, "Happy karvachauth." Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif wrote in the comments section, "perfect pic." Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful girl. Happy Karva Chauth you two." Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to set couple goals. On Katrina's birthday, the couple jetted off to a beach destination. Sharing some mesmerizing pictures from their holiday, Vicky wrote in the caption, "In awe of your magic... everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.