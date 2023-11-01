Karwa Chauth 2023: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Pics Get Big Love From Kareena Kapoor

Katrina shared this image. (Courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Karwa Chauth celebrations are all about "loving your family." Katrina Kaif, clad in an orange saree, shared pictures from her celebrations. She was seen with sindoor and mangal sutra. In the first picture, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set perfect couple goals. In the next one, the couple can be seen joined by Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. In the next pic, Katrina can be seen smiling at the camera while Vicky's eyes are fixed on her. Katrina Kaif wrote in the caption, "Happy karvachauth." Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif wrote in the comments section, "perfect pic." Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful girl. Happy Karva Chauth you two."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to set couple goals. On Katrina's birthday, the couple jetted off to a beach destination. Sharing some mesmerizing pictures from their holiday, Vicky wrote in the caption, "In awe of your magic... everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

During the promotions of The Great Indian Family, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he felt "odd" when Katrina Kaif gave attention to him for the first time. During his interview with We Are Yuvaa, Vicky Kaushal said, "First I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like, "Hain? Are you okay?" She was a phenomenon. Shuru Shuru mein obviously ye lagta tha, "Why me?" But she is a lovely human being and once I got to spend time with her, I realised I had never met a person like her. I have never seen her say anything ill about anyone. She is very compassionate about the people around her, about the environment she is in, and that for me, is like my biggest turn-on."

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.