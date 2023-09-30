Vicky Kaushal On Wife Katrina Kaif: 'She's Like A Monster When Required To Be Disciplined'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoying sunset. (VickyKaushal

Vicky Kaushal shared some anecdotes about wife Katrina Kaif during his recent chat with Bollywood Bubble. The actor was asked who is the disciplined one in his family. Vicky replied, "When we are both at home and we are chilling and we don't have to go out for work, then we are both lazy. It's beautiful. It's really like a party of two lazy people but she's like a monster when she's required to be disciplined. Like she's a monster." When Vicky was asked who's the hard one to please in the family, he took Katrina's name again. He explained, "Yeah, when it comes to like certain matters. But in certain matters, she's very picky when it comes to her food when it comes to like her clothes. Sometimes she's very easy on the clothes but she has got a taste like she's peculiar. She's peculiar about those things so I'm guessing it's her."

Asked about the one thing that he likes about Katrina and the one thing he tolerates about her, Vicky Kaushal said with a tinge of humour, "I love everything about her and I don't tolerate anything. For the sake of one interview, I am not going to jeopardise my domestic life. Thank you very much."

During the promotions of The Great Indian Family earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he felt "odd" when Katrina Kaif gave attention to him for the first time. During his interview with We Are Yuvaa, Vicky Kaushal said, "First I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like, "Hain? Are you okay?" She was a phenomenon. Shuru Shuru mein obviously ye lagta tha, "Why me?" But she is a lovely human being and once I got to spend time with her, I realised I had never met a person like her. I have never seen her say anything ill about anyone. She is very compassionate about the people around her, about the environment she is in, and that for me, is like my biggest turn-on."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to set couple goals. On Katrina's birthday, the couple jetted off to a beach destination. Sharing some mesmerizing pictures from their holiday, Vicky wrote in the caption, "In awe of your magic... everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

Take a look at the post here:

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.