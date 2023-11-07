Inside Pics: Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan And Other Stars At Manish Malhotra's Party

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party in Mumbai earlier this week and it was attended by some of the biggest Bollywood stars. Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene, who attended the party together, have shared identical posts from the party, in which they can be seen posing with the host Manish Malhotra, along with guests Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. In another shot, Madhuri and Shriram Nene can be seen posing with Pooja Hegde, Manushi Chhillar. Alaya F, Veer Pahariya and other celebs.

Sharing the Diwali party album in an Instagram Reel, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene, captioned the post, "About Last Night: Good friends at a great Diwali Party. So many cool people in one place. Many thanks for a great evening."

Check out Madhuri Dixit's post here:

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon too shared photos from the party on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "In MM with MM! The OG gang always... The host with the most Manish Malhotra. The beginning of auspicious nights of Diwali." In the pictures, she can also be seen posing with daughter Rasha Thadani, designer Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar and other celeb friends.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma last year. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022. Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.