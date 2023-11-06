Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan Lead Celeb Roll Call At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan and others at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Bollywood's biggest stars assembled under one roof to attend the Diwali party hosted by none other than celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Stars put their best fashion foot forward as they turned up for the party on Sunday evening at the designer's house in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was an absolute beauty as she attended the party in a red sharara. Superstar Salman Khan, whose film Tiger 3 is all set for a Diwali release on November 12, attended the Diwali party last night in his casual best. Designer-producer Gauri Khan was seen posing for the paparazzi in a stunning white saree. Her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan however gave the party a miss. Veteran actress Rekha turned up in yet another gorgeous saree for the event and stole the show with her vibrant smile as she posed for the cameras.

Here's a look at their OOTN:

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was no less than a starry affair as Bollywood's some of the most beloved couples turned up for the event looking their best. Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, who got married earlier this year attended the party wearing traditional outfits. While Kiara rocked her Diwali look in a beautiful mustard lehenga, her husband Sidharth complemented her in an embroided black kurta. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were seen in outfits in shades of blue and looked lovely as they flashed their widest smile. Other couples lighting up the event included Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Star Madhuri Dixit was also pictured on the red carpet as she posed with her husband Dr Shriram Nene in colour-coordinated outfits.

Adding glamour to the party were also Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. Janhvi Kapoor was escorted to the party by her sister Anshula Kapoor. Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga while Sara Ali Khan stole hearts in a bright pink tradional outfit. Bhumi Pednekar was a vision to behold in a velvet wear while Kriti Sanon raised the temperature in a lovely blue saree.

Besides Kriti, several young actresses opted for saree for the big night. Pooja Hegde and Navya Naveli Nanda looked red hot in their drapes while Sobhita Dhulipala, Sanya Malhotra and Alaya F went for more subtle shades.

Bollywood's newest couple Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were also spotted at the party and so was the beautiful mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani.

Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor marked tehir presence at the party in kurtas and looked equally dapper. Saif Ali Khan's son and the brother of actress Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan showed up at the bash in a white kurta

Also among the guests were Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh, Sonali Bendre, Sakshi Dhoni and many others.