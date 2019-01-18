Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani Celebrate Bharat Director's Birthday In Style

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Isabelle outside Soho House Mumbai.

Highlights Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also joined team Bharat for the party Sunil Grover was also there Producer Atul Agnihotri shared inside pictures and videos

After filming Bharat on his birthday on Thursday, director Ali Abbas Zafar gave his actors a fancy treat. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover attended Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash at Soho House Mumbai. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also joined team Bharat at the party venue. Everyone posed for the shutterbugs, except for Salman, who appeared to be in hurry to leave (maybe to attend Ramesh Taurani's birthday bash?) Katrina Kaif looked fabulous in a red Jonathan Simkhai dress paired with Jimmy Choo sandals. Isabelle, who is currently filming Time to Dance with Sooraj Pancholi, wore flared black palazzos with a white tube top. Disha Patani looked stunning in a glittery bodycon dress.

Here are the pictures:

Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri also posted an inside video from the party, in which Salman, Katrina and others stood around Ali Abbas Zafar as he cut the birthday cake. Take a look:

Atul also posted this picture of Katrina Kaif posing with his wife Alvira (Salman Khan's sister) and fitness instructor Yasmeen Karachiwala:

Meanwhile, Atul Agnihotri also teased fans with a glimpse of the first teaser of Bharat on Thursday. He posted a short clip on his Instagram page which displayed the certificate given to the teaser by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and he captioned it: "Countdown begins." Folks should be on the lookout as the first teaser of Bharat is expected to hit the internet soon.

Bharat is the adaptation of Korean war drama An Ode To My father and it is slated for Eid 2019 release.