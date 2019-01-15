For Salman Khan, A 10,000 Square-Foot Gym On Bharat Sets: Report

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A 10,000 square-foot gym has been constructed in Film City for superstar Salman Khan, who is currently busy filming Bharat, reports mid-day. It has a range of fitness equipment from his recently-launched gym line. The mid-day report states that Bharat producers Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit have built the gym for Salman as the 53-year-old actor didn't want to shuttle daily between Goregaon and Bandra. "We have constructed a 10,000 square-foot gym, with equipment from Salman's gym line, on the sets of Bharat. The cast and crew use it too," producer Nikhil Namit said.

A source from the unit added, "Since Salman did not want to travel to Goregaon from Bandra daily, he moved to a location near the set. He asked for a huge gym to be made on the set itself with the equipment from his own line Being Human."

"It's a state-of-the-art gym, which has all the latest workout gear hand-picked by Salman. It took a week to construct the gym," the source told mid-day.

Bharat is Salman Khan's film with Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously directed the actor in Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif.

Of Salman's workout regime, the source told mid-day, "The film sees him in five different looks as the story spans across decades. Currently, they are shooting the portions that see Salman's character in his younger days. So, he has to sport a thinner frame and has been training there religiously."

Bharat is a circus drama set in the Sixties. It is the Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father.

In case you missed it, in 2017, while shooting for Bigg Boss 11, Salman had shared snippets of his 'chalet' at the Bigg Boss house in Lonavla. It also had a gym.

Salman at his 53rd birthday party in December also revealed that his New Year resolution is to make six-pack abs, on his mother Salma Khan's request. "Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me, 'What is your resolution for Next Year?' So, I told her, 'Nothing.' Then she told me, 'You have to achieve six-pack body.' So, now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that," Salman Khan was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.