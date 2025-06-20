Salman Khan Jokes Aamir Had First Offered Him <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>, "<i>Iska</i> Paperwork <i>Pe Kaam Chal Raha Tha</i>"

Salman Khan seems to be in a mood to pull Aamir Khan's leg in public. After his unfiltered lines on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman Khan teased Aamir Khan at the Sitaare Zameen Par screening last night in Mumbai. Salman Khan jokingly revealed that Aamir had first offered the film to him. Salman was also keen to do the part as Aamir was busy with some "paperwork" back then.

What's Happening

At the starry screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, Salman Khan showed up to support Aamir Khan.

Addressing the paparazzi, Salman Khan said that Aamir had first offered the film to him.

"Isne story nahi bataayi na picture ki? (Has he revealed the story?)" He continued, "Isne mere ko bulaya tha ye subject dekhne ke liye... (He called me to see the subject). main chala gaya mujhe bahut achi lagi picture... (I saw it) maine haan bhi keh di... mere ko phone aata hai ki, 'main kar raha hu picture.' Maine itni tareef kari ye picture ke baare mein ki Aamir main phaad dunga iss picture mein (I said "Yes" to the film. Then I got the call that he's doing the film)."

Salman added, "Isne bhi bola mere ko bhi ye picture bahut achi lagi par uss waqt ye kaam nahi kar raha tha, uss waqt thoda sa load tha... scripting... paperwork pe kaam chal raha tha iska uss waqt (Aamir also said he liked the film but he was not working back then. Some paperworks were going on at the time)." Salman Khan subtly hinted at Aamir and Kiran Rao's divorce proceedings.

Salman didn't stop there. "Isne mujhe bola tha ki main pehle kar chuka hu yaar ye tere ko suit karega... (Aamir said he has done a similar character before, so he would suit the part)."

Aamir also hit back (jokingly), "Aisa ho sakta ki wo haan bole aur main beech mein aaun? (If he had already said yes to it, can I oppose to that)?"

About Starry Sitaare Zameen Par Screening

Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded screening of his latest offering Sitaare Zameen Par last night in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Juhi Chawla, Tamannaah and many other celebrities showed up in style for the screening. Sitaare Zameen Par is the spritual sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

In A Nutshell

Salman Khan jokingly said that Aamir Khan had offered Sitaare Zameen Par to him first. He was willing to do the film, then Aamir took the charge.