Salman Khan In A Throwback Gold From His First Advert. Courtesy: Ayesha Shroff

A still from the video. (courtesy: ayeshashroff)

Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, took a trip down memory lane and dug a major throwback video featuring Salman Khan. She shared a video of a soft drink commercial which dates back to 1983, Salman's first ad shoot. In the video, the Dabangg star looks young and leaner. The ad also featured Sunil Nischol, Shiraz Merchant, Aarti Gupta and Vanessa Vaz. Sharing the post, Ayesha wrote, "When life was simple and fun happy to hear it's coming back! guess who is who". Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, Sandeep Khosla and choreographer Bosco Martis dropped heart emoticons. Tiger Shroff's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani commented, "So cute you look," followed by heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Salman Khan made his acting debut in Bollywood in 1988 with the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi, starring Rekha, Farooq Sheikh and Bindu. In the movie, he played the role of Farooq Shaikh's brother. Next, he featured as a lead actor in the 1989 movie Maine Pyaar Kia alongside Bhagyashree, which was well received by the audience and critics. It was a blockbuster hit at the box office and won six Filmfare Awards.

During Tara Sharma's chat show in 2019, Salman Khan opened up about how he bagged his first ad, before stepping into Bollywood. He said, "I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock Club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there. The next day, I got a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial - it was Campa Cola, at that point of time and I was wondering, 'How did this come about?' I went there to meet Kailash with my aunt."

Salman Khan added, "We were supposed to shoot that in the Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie's (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That's how I faced the camera for the first time."

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next be seen in GodFather and Tiger 3.