Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan Shares Video From Festivities At Sister Arpita's House

Salman Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: salmankhan)

Salman Khan, who attended the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house on Wednesday night, shared a video from the festivities on his Instagram profile. In the video, Salman Khan, Arpita and Aayush Sharma along with their kids can be seen performing the aarti. The video also features Riteish Deshmukh, who had attended the festivities with wife Genelia and kids Riaan and Rahyl. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif also attended the festivities along with husband Vicky Kaushal. Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur and actor Varun Sharma was also present at Arpita Khan Sharma's house. "Ganpati Bappa Morya," Salman Khan captioned the post.

Salman Khan posted this video:

Arpita Khan shared this post and she wrote: "Om Gan Ganapataye Namo Namah."

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill.

Arpita married Aayush Sharma in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace in 2014. Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed son Ahil in 2016 while their daughter Ayat was born in December 2019. Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by Salman Khan. He also starred in Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.