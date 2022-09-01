On Disha Patani's Post, Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Left This Comment

Disha Patani with Ayesha Shroff. (courtesy: ayeshashroff)

On Thursday, Disha Patani treated her Insta family to some stunning pictures. In the images, Disha looks gorgeous in a black bodycon dress. She left her hair open and sported minimal makeup. However, what caught our attention was Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff's comment. She commented, "Stunnnnnning!!" followed by love-struck emoticons. ICYMI, a few weeks ago, reports were surfacing on the internet that Disha and Tiger (who were rumoured to be dating) have parted ways. Recently, on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7, the Heropanti actor addressed the rumours.

Here have a look at Disha Patani's post:

Now, look at Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha's comment:

Coming back to Tiger Shroff's response to the breakup rumours, he said, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today."

When Karan Johar asked Tiger Shroff: "What is your relationship status, Tiger? Are you dating Disha Patani?" The actor replied, "I am just very good friends like I always have been." When KJo added, "You can't use that line anymore Tiger. You all made Bastian (a Mumbai eatery) the hottest restaurant because every Sunday we saw you and Disha in and out. To a point that it was like a routine." To this, he said, "We like eating the same food."

Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Next, she has several projects in her kitty - Yodha, Project K and KTina.