Inside Salman Khan's Sister Arpita's Ganpati Visarjan Celebration. Brother Sohail Khan Joins

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma celebrated Ganpati Visarjan.

Like every year, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her house in Mumbai. Several celebs, including her brother Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur, attended the festivities at her house On Wednesday. Now, on Thursday, Salman Khan visited her sister's house for the second consecutive day to take part in the visarjan ritual. Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan and Atul Agnihotri's son Ayaan also joined the family. Salman Khan looked dashing in a blue shirt and ripped jeans.

Arpita's husband and actor Aayush Sharma was also seen with the idol of Lord Ganesh as he was brought outside his house to perform visarjan ritual. Salman Khan's mom Salma and step-mom Helen were also spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma's house.

Here have a look at the pictures from Ganpati visarjan:

On Wednesday, Salman Khan shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen performing the aarti. The video also features his mother Salma, sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush and friend Ritiesh Deshmukh. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Here have a look:

Arpita Khan Sharma also shared a post on her Insatagram handle and captioned it as: "Om Gan Ganapataye Namo Namah."

Coming back to Salman Khan, he was last seen in the Antim, co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Next, he has several films in his kitty - Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde and the second instalment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. Also, a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's GodFather.