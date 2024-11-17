Salman Khan Attends Andre Timmins' Birthday Bash, Poses With Chunky Panday And Jackie Shroff. Check Out Unseen Pic

Salman Khan attended the birthday bash of Andre Timmins on Saturday night. The star-studded celebration for the co-founder of Wizcraft International Entertainment – renowned for organising the IIFA Awards – was also attended by Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Chunky Panday shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the lively celebration. In one standout frame, Salman is seen posing alongside Jackie Shroff and Chunky Panday, exuding his signature casual and cool style. The opening frame features Chunky, Maheep, Bhavana and the birthday boy, while the final slide captures a cheerful moment with Chunky, Sanjay, Bhavana and Maheep. The side note read, “Happy Happy Birthday my Dearest Andre Timmins. Lovely evening.”

Salman Khan shares a great camaraderie with Chunky Panday and Jackie Shroff. Salman and Jackie have collaborated on several films, including Bandhan, Kyon Ki, Veer, Bharat and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. Meanwhile, Salman and Chunky appeared together in the 2011 film Ready.

Salman Khan is currently hosting the 18th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. In one of the latest episodes, the actor confronted Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe. For context, Salman Khan has served as the brand ambassador for Ashneer's brand. However, during a public appearance, Ashneer mentioned the amount he allegedly paid Salman, a figure the actor claims is inaccurate. When Ashneer entered the set of Bigg Boss, Salman asked, “Maine aapko mere baare me kehta huye suna hai kuch. Aapne kaha ki humne to isko itne me sign karliya, utne me sign kar liya. Sab figures bhi apne galat de diya. Toh phir doglapan kya? [I have heard you speaking about me. You said, ‘We signed him for this much, signed him for that much,' and all your figures were wrong. So then, what is with the double standards?]” Read the full story here.

Salman Khan will be next seen in the film Sikandar, which also features Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.