Salman Khan Adds Bigg Boss Zinger To Hum Fit Toh India Fit Post. He's Hilarious

Salman Khan shared the picture this morning (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights "... but don't trouble your motherland," Salman Khan wrote He was nominated for the Swachh Bharat campaign by PM Modi Salman is currently in Malta for Bharat

Over the weekend, superstar Salman Khan accepted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge and treated his Instafam to his workout and cycling video. This morning, Salman shared a picture of himself, which appears to be taken at a gym, to post about Swachh Bharat and Hum Fit Toh India Fit campaigns. "Swachh Bharat toh hum fit... hum fit toh India fit.... then you can do whatever you want to do man... but don't trouble your motherland," Salman Khan, 52, captioned his post. The 'don't trouble your mother...' is Salman's infamous dialogue which he uses on the reality show Bigg Boss. He was nominated for the Swachh Bharat campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here's Salman Khan's post.

Take a look at Salman Khan's Hum Fit Toh India Fit video here.

The fitness challenge is a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. PM Modi and other prominent personalities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and others have taken it up.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently in Malta to shoot for his forthcoming film Bharat. He has been accompanied by mom Salma Khan, sister Alvira and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, also the co-producer of Bharat.

Advertisement

From Malta, Salman shared these posts with the 'love of his life' - his mom.

With the love of my life . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

Exploring #malta .. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 12, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

Bharat stars Salman opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman plays the role of a daredevil stunt motorcyclist. Bharat is based on a circus sequence. It also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Tabu.

Bharat is expected to release on Eid 2019.