Salman Khan Accepts Fitness Challenge, Shares Video. Kiren Rijiju Says, 'You Inspire Millions To Stay Fit'

Highlights
- Salman Khan accepted the fitness challenge on Saturday
- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to Salman's video
- Alia, Priyanka and Hritik also participated in the fitness challenge
Salman Khan took some time off his busy schedule and participated in the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge. On Saturday, Salman accepted the challenge and shared a video on social media and guess who reacted to the actor's video? It was none other than Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who not only thanked the actor for accepting his challenge but also praised him. Mr Rijiju tweeted: "Great Salman Khan bhai. You inspire millions to stay fit and healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge." Salman shared a twenty five second video, in which he can be seen cycling and working out. Salman wrote: "Fabulous campaign by Sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I accept the Fitness Challenge of Kiren Rijiju. Here is my video."
Check out Salman Khan's video here:
Fabulous campaign by sports minister @Ra_THORe on #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I accept #FitnessChallenge of @KirenRijiju . Here is my video ... pic.twitter.com/yVvjwHDeSm— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 11, 2018
This is how Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to Salman's video:
Great @BeingSalmanKhan bhai You inspire millions to stay fit & healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge. #HumFitTohIndiaFithttps://t.co/nx2EraTA1l— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 11, 2018
'Hum Fit Toh India Hit' is a social media campaign which was started by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports- Rajyavardhan Rathore. The challenge gained massive popularity and was endorsed by several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Hritik Roshan and Malaika Arora among others.
Alia Bhatt, who was nominated by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan earlier this year, accepted the challenge and nominated her gym buddy Katrina Kaif. Alia wrote: "I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration."
Here goes @karanjohar@Varun_dvn@RupalSidhpura ! Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability & balance is a new goal for me. I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration @YasminBodyImage#KatrinaKaif#HumFitThoIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/5s5zDzB3Zl— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018
Priyanka Chopra didn't share a video but she tweeted pictures from her gym and wrote:"Thank you Rajyavardhan Rathore for a reminder that we all need to start living a healthier lifestyle. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative and it is motivating me to get back to the gym."
Thank you @Ra_THORe for a reminder that we all need to start living a healthier lifestyle. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great intitiave and it's motivating me to get back to the gym! #AustinCagley@breebranks are you listening? pic.twitter.com/wEEAPhhDnR— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 29, 2018
I am extremely passionate about fitness...and my new obsession...RUNNINGThank You @pvsindhu1 !Challenge accepted! I now challenge @M_Raj03@imranirampal@aditigolf kyunki#HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/dMh9USxgLp— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 25, 2018
"Fitness is a way of life" for Malaika Arora.
"Fitness is not a fad or just a lifestyle,it's a way of life for me"...... yes @namratapurohit I accept ur challenge #humfittohindiafit .supa initiative by @ra_rathore i now challenge all my amazing trainers who push me n challenge me everyday to be better n fitter @akrobymustafa @anshukayoga @cindy_jourdain @sarvesh_shashi @reebokindia ..... and @varundvn @arjunkapoor @chefkelvincheung ... take this challenge forward #humfittohindiafit
Apart from Salman, other celebrities who have already taken the challenge include Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Hritik Roshan.
I accept your challenge @AnushkaSharma and @AkhilAkkineni8 for the #HumFitToIndiaFit. I nominate my #kalank co stars @kunalkemmu#adjtyaroykapur@MadhuriDixit@aliaa08@duttsanjaypic.twitter.com/4nAvPfiRxM— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 26, 2018
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir thank you @iHrithik sir, i'd like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Bharat in Malta. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat went on floors in June. The film features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and veteran actress Tabu. The film is set against the backdrop of 1960's.
Bharat is expected to release on Eid next year.