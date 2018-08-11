Salman Khan Accepts Fitness Challenge, Shares Video. Kiren Rijiju Says, 'You Inspire Millions To Stay Fit'

Salman Khan in a file photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Salman Khan accepted the fitness challenge on Saturday Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to Salman's video Alia, Priyanka and Hritik also participated in the fitness challenge

Salman Khan took some time off his busy schedule and participated in the 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' fitness challenge. On Saturday, Salman accepted the challenge and shared a video on social media and guess who reacted to the actor's video? It was none other than Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who not only thanked the actor for accepting his challenge but also praised him. Mr Rijiju tweeted: "Great Salman Khan bhai. You inspire millions to stay fit and healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge." Salman shared a twenty five second video, in which he can be seen cycling and working out. Salman wrote: "Fabulous campaign by Sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I accept the Fitness Challenge of Kiren Rijiju. Here is my video."

Check out Salman Khan's video here:

This is how Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to Salman's video:

Great @BeingSalmanKhan bhai You inspire millions to stay fit & healthy. Thanks for accepting my challenge. #HumFitTohIndiaFithttps://t.co/nx2EraTA1l — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 11, 2018

'Hum Fit Toh India Hit' is a social media campaign which was started by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports- Rajyavardhan Rathore. The challenge gained massive popularity and was endorsed by several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Hritik Roshan and Malaika Arora among others.

Alia Bhatt, who was nominated by Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan earlier this year, accepted the challenge and nominated her gym buddy Katrina Kaif. Alia wrote: "I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration."

Here goes @karanjohar@Varun_dvn@RupalSidhpura ! Fitness is a constant work in progress. The importance of strength, stability & balance is a new goal for me. I nominate my super women who gimme all my inspiration @YasminBodyImage#KatrinaKaif#HumFitThoIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/5s5zDzB3Zl — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 28, 2018

Priyanka Chopra didn't share a video but she tweeted pictures from her gym and wrote:"Thank you Rajyavardhan Rathore for a reminder that we all need to start living a healthier lifestyle. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative and it is motivating me to get back to the gym."

Advertisement

Thank you @Ra_THORe for a reminder that we all need to start living a healthier lifestyle. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great intitiave and it's motivating me to get back to the gym! #AustinCagley@breebranks are you listening? pic.twitter.com/wEEAPhhDnR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 29, 2018

"Fitness is a way of life" for Malaika Arora.

Apart from Salman, other celebrities who have already taken the challenge include Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Hritik Roshan.

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Bharat in Malta. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat went on floors in June. The film features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and veteran actress Tabu. The film is set against the backdrop of 1960's.

Bharat is expected to release on Eid next year.