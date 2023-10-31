To Fools Rush In Co-Star Matthew Perry, From Salma Hayek: 'My Friend, Gone Much Too Soon'

Salma Hayek shared this image. (Courtesy: SalmaHayek)

Salma Hayek has paid tribute to her friend Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54. The two were seen in the 1997 film Fools Rush In. On Tuesday, the actress spoke about the “special bond” that she shared with the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star. Salma Hayek has dropped a series of throwback pictures with Matthew Perry on Instagram. In the opening frame, Salma Hayek and Matthew Perry are sharing a hug. Next, Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek are posing with George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg. The last slide is a screenshot of Matthew Perry's “Ask Me” Session on Instagram. The actor, who is known for playing Chandler Bing in the superhit sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, was asked, “Is playing Chandler your most treasured role or is it some other role”. To this, Matthew Perry replied, “I did a movie that I love called Fools Rush In with Salma Hayek, that was probably my best movie.” Salma Hayek said that she was “moved” after reading the actor's comment last year.

Sharing the priceless memories, Salma Hayek wrote, “Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

Talking about Matthew Perry's “Ask Me Session,” Salma Hayek added, “I was very moved last year when Matthew [Perry] shared on his Instagram Stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Sunday. The first responders couldn't revive him. Days after the tragic news, Matthew Perry's F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars have released a joint statement. The statement given to People Magazine read, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry were part of the iconic sitcom.