Friends Cast To Release Joint Statement After Co-Star Matthew Perry's 'Devastating' Death: Report

poster of the show Friends . (Courtesy: X)

The sudden demise of F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry has left fans and his industry colleagues in shock. Tributes have been pouring in for everyone's favourite Chandler Bing, who was found unconscious in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. Now, a Page Six report revealed that the cast of the sitcom TV series are “reeling” from the death of their beloved “brother” and are planning to release a joint statement. The report comes at a time when fans are waiting to hear from the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast, especially Jennifer Aniston. She and Matthew Perry were extremely close. Even in his conversation with American Broadcaster Diane Sawyer last year, Mathew Perry said, “She[Jennifer Aniston] was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that.” Not only this, but in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry revealed that it was Jennifer Aniston who initially confronted him when his substance abuse became evident to co-stars.

An industry source revealed to Page Six that Jennifer Anniston along with Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are preparing to release a joint statement after Matthew Perry's shocking demise. The source said, “The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that's what Matty was — their brother. It's just devastating. The entire cast is close, they will be devastated because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked after him fiercely.”

For those who don't know, during the peak of his success, Matthew Perry battled with addiction to alcohol and painkillers for years. In his memoir, Matthew Perry also talked about going through detox dozens of times and spending millions of dollars in repeated attempts to get sober.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S ran from 1994 to 2004. The TV series catapulted all six of the actors to international fame. It even resulted in decades-long friendships. The show revolved around the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adult life, dating and careers.