Tributes Pour In For Friends Actor Matthew Perry: 'The World Will Miss You'

Matthew Perry in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: X)

It is a sad day for all F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans out there. The world woke up to the sad and devastating news of Matthew Perry's death. The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom, was 54. As per US media, Matthew Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at this home in Los Angeles. The first responders were unable to revive him, reported the Los Angeles Times. "We responded at 4:10 pm…It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told AFP. Matthew Perry fans and industry colleagues are finding it hard to believe that the actor is no more. Tributes are pouring in from all corners for Matthew Perry. Actress Selma Blair has shared a picture featuring herself and Matthew Perry on Instagram and said, “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Actress Mira Sorvino, in her heartbreaking tribute to “troubled soul,” said, “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit.”

Piers Morgan shared a still featuring Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing from F.R.I.E.N.D.S and said, “RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I've ever read. Such sad news.”

RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

Actress Olivia Munn said that the news is “nothing short of heartbreaking.”

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler Bing's on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice in FRIENDS, said, “What a loss.The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Actress Laura Benanti has shared a still from their show Go On and wrote, “Matty was generous, brilliant and an unparalleled talent. What a devastating loss. May his memory be a blessing.”

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer said that she is “incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry's passing today.' She added, “His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew's family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world.”

Actress Meredith Salenger recalled the time when she met Matthew Perry. As per the actress, they were 16. Along with a bunch of pictures featuring herself and her A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon co-star, Meredith said, “Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...Matthew and I have known each other since we were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet.”

Oh no no no no no! Matty!

Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...

Melissa Rivers's note for her high school friend Matthew Perry.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Warner Brothers, in a joint post, said, “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Rest In Peace, Matthew Perry!