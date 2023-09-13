Just Jeff Bezos' Fiancee Lauren Sanchez Setting Salma Hayek's Dance Floor On Fire

Still from a video posted by Lauren Sanchez. (courtesy: laurenwsanchez)

Lauren Sanchez, Emmy award-winning journalist and Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos' fiance, was one of the key guests at the 15th anniversary of the Kering Foundation, co-chaired by actress Salma Hayek. The second annual Caring For Women Dinner was organised on September 12 in Manhattan, US. Its objective was to raise funds for NGOs that address gender-based violence. Lauren Sanchez has also shared a series of pictures and a video from the “incredible evening”. The opening frame features Lauren Sanchez posing for the camera. Well, it's the video that deserves your attention. In the clip, we can see Lauren Sanchez and Salma Hayek dancing with their friends. The journalist-turned-pilot, who wore a yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown, has said that Salma Hayek was “the life of the party.” In the caption, Lauren Sanchez wrote, “What an incredible evening Salma Hayek. You not only give back so much with the Kering Foundation but you are also the life of the party. (The last pic proves that!!)” Model-singer Paris Hilton has reacted to Lauren Sanchez's post with heart eyes and fire emoticons. Colombian model and actress Caroline Guerra wrote, “But tell me how is Elsa so damn hot?” American activist Irena Medavoy commented: “Beautiful [fire emojis] love Salma [Hayek].”

Check it out:

Lauren Sanchez also thanked Salma Hayek “for the most fun and inspiring evening” on Instagram Stories.

Salma Hayek shared some glimpses from her makeup chair as she got ready for the Caring for Women Dinner. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a sequin maroon gown from the shelves of luxury brand Gucci. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Salma Hayek wrote, “All set for Caring for Women dinner tonight in New York presented by Kering Foundation supporting a cause very close to my heart. #CaringForWomen.”

“This year, net proceeds will benefit the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault,” the Kering Foundation said in an official statement.

The Caring for Women Dinner event was co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Zoe Kravitz, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafzai. It was hosted by award-winning journalist Lisa Ling.