Dear Salma Hayek, It's Not 'Sush Diwali'

Salma Hayek, in her latest Instagram post, wished her fans "Happy Diwali." Sharing a picture of herself with goodies, she wrote, "Happy Diwali. Shush Deepavali #india #lights" Soon after she shared the post, her Indian fans immediately pointed out a spelling mistake in the comment section. A user wrote, "Shubh* but it's okay you're Salma," while another wrote, "It's *Shubh* but thank you, so very much Salma!" A also defended her "Shush" mistake and wrote, "Shush is right! Less noise, more light"

Salma Hayek often treats her Insta family to stunning pictures and videos. Speaking of which, on her 56th birthday (September 2) the actress shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying a ride in a sea and captioned the video as "Happy 56th birthday to me!!!. Feliz cumpleanos #56 para mi !!! #alwaysgrateful"

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek is a renowned American and Mexican actress. She started her acting career with the Mexican soap opera Teresa in 1989. Post her breakthrough film Frida, Salma has featured in several Mexican and American films such as Fools Rush In, From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado, Wild Wild West and Americano. She has also appeared in various television series like The Hunchback, In the Time Of The Butterflies, Ugly Betty and Dream On.

Last year, she was seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s Eternals, co-starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and others and House of Gucci, co-starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and others.

