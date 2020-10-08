Salma Hayek Reveals How Goddess Lakshmi Helps Her 'Connect With Inner Beauty'

Salma Hayek shared this photo. (Image courtesy: salmahayek)

Highlights Salma Hayek shared a photo of Goddess Lakshmi on Wednesday

"Amazing," Bipasha Basu left a comment on her post

Salma's post also left her Indian fans overwhelmed

Frida actress Salma Hayek, in her latest Instagram post, revealed that she connects with her "inner beauty" by focusing on Goddess Lakshmi. The 54-year-old actress posted an image of the deity on Wednesday and wrote that her photo makes her feel "joyful". "When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya(literally meaning 'illusion' or 'magic'), joy and prosperity," wrote Salma Hayek and added: "Somehow, her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty." Check out the actress' post here:

Reacting to Salma Hayek's post, actress Bipasha Basu left a comment that read: "Amazing." Salma's post also left her Indian fans overwhelmed. They dropped comments like "you should come to India then you will find more inner peace" and "lots of love to you from India."

Screenshot of Bipasha Basu's comment on Salma Hayek's post.

Other than Salma Hayek, several other international celebrities such as Julia Robert, Russell Brand and Miley Cyrus also worship Hindu deities.

Salma Hayek is a renowned American and Mexican actress. She started her acting career with Mexican soap opera Teresa in 1989. Post her breakthrough film Frida, Salma has featured in several Mexican and American films such as Fools Rush In, From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado, Wild Wild West and Americano. She has also appeared in various television series like The Hunchback, In the Time Of The Butterflies, Ugly Betty and Dream On.