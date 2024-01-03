Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas' Film Is At Rs 369 Crore And Counting

A still from Salaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

The box office numbers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire are breaking records with each passing day. The Prashanth Neel directorial, headlined by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is receiving massive love from film enthusiasts. On day 12, the movie, set in the fictional city-state of Khansaar, collected Rs 7.5 crore (across all languages), as reported by Sacnilk. In total, Salaar has amassed Rs 369.37 crore at the domestic box office, so far. To reach a wider audience, Salaar has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In addition to Prabhas in the role of Deva, audiences are also appreciating Prithviraj Sukumaran's portrayal of Vardharaja Mannaar and Shruti Haasan's performance as Aadhya.

Ahead of the release, Salaar was awarded an 'A' certificate by the censor board due to its intense action sequences. Addressing the film's adult rating, director Prashanth Neel mentioned, "This story is all about Deva and Vardha, Salaar is a drama at its core. I've seen Telugu cinema for years now and the violence in my film is pale compared to that. The idea was never to make a film so violent it gets an A. But the guidelines have changed and the censor board asked me to make certain cuts. I got so quiet when they said that because I didn't make a vulgar movie. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it's okay."

In a review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Salaar 2.5 stars and said, “Over about 90 minutes, the film sets the stage for Deva's dramatic appearance in Khansaar, a 1000-year-old principality where a bloody battle of succession is on between the ruling Mannar tribe and the Shouraangya and Ghaniyaar tribes for the throne occupied by Varadha's father. Varadha and Deva haven't seen each other for years but as matters go out of hand in Khansaar and dangers of a palace coup loom over the rulers, the former requests the latter for help, aware of how formidable his long-separated friend is as a fearsome fighter.”

Salaar was released on December 22.