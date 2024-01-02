Salaar Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas' Film Is Going Strong At ₹ 360 Crore

Image was shared on X. (courtesy RaviPrabhas333)

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire continues to dominate the box office and how. The Prashanth Neel directorial, which revolves around two childhood friends-turned-enemies, is inching closer to the ₹ 400-crore milestone at the Indian box office. This is after the action drama minted ₹15.50 crore (across all languages) on Day 11, as per Sacnilk. With the film's tremendous business on its second Monday, Salaar's total collection now stands at ₹ 360.77 crore, the report added. Apart from Prabhas, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Saran Shakthi in important roles. Salaar, which hit the theatres on December 22, was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

At the global box office, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is rewriting record books. The official Instagram page of Salaar, on Monday, shared that the movie is eyeing to breach ₹700-crore mark, globally. As per the post, the movie “has crossed a massive ₹ 625 crore” at the global box office. Sharing a poster of Salaar, the makers said, “Khansaar…I'm sorry! Unstoppable Salaar -Cease Fire has crossed a massive ₹ 625 crore GBOC (worldwide).”

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who essays the role of Khansaar Ka Salaar in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, wished his fans on New Year in Deva style. The actor shared one of his posters from the film and expressed his gratitude towards his fans for making Salaar such a big hit. Prabhas wrote, “While I decide the fate of Khansaar, you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year darlings! Thank you for owning Salaar Cease Fire and making it a big success.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Salaar 2.5 stars and said, “The first half of Salaar: Part 1 is devoted entirely to the story of the burly brooding and invincible Devaratha (Prabhas), his relationship with his mother (Easwari Rao) and his friendship with his pal from 25 years ago, Varadha Raja Mannar (Prithviraj Sukumaran), son of the second wife of the ruler of present-day Khansaar, Raja Mannar (Jagapathi Babu). Over about 90 minutes, the film sets the stage for Deva's dramatic appearance in Khansaar, a 1000-year-old principality where a bloody battle of succession is on between the ruling Mannar tribe and the Shouraangya and Ghaniyaar tribes for the throne occupied by Varadha's father.”

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. Up next, Prabhas will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which is slated to be released later this year. In the film, Prabhas will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.