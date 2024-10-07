Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's Song Sajna Ve Sajna: Shehnaaz Gill's Moves Are Too Good To Miss

The makers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video have unveiled another song from the film's music album. Titled Sajna Ve Sajna, the track features Shehnaaz Gill setting the dance floor on fire with her moves. The music video captures the actress dressed in a blue outfit matching her steps to the upbeat lyrics. She shares the stage with several background dancers. Shehnaaz's effortless steps and charismatic expressions make it a delight for fans to watch repeatedly. Rajkummar Rao makes an appearance in the last few minutes bringing in an extra dose of energy. Does the groovy number ring a bell? If yes, then you are right. The iconic song was originally a part of the 2003 film Chameli, led by Kareena Kapoor. White Noise Collectives has recreated the latest version while Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics. The vocals are brought to life by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar.

Announcing the release of Sajna Ve Sajna on Instagram Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Le teri ho gayi yaar... sajna ve sajna.” Of course, she quoted the hook line of the foot-tapping melody. Wajah Tum Ho actress Zareen Khan reacted to the post by dropping a fire emoji. Television personalities Mahhi Vij and Samarth Jurel echoed a similar sentiment.

The trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released last month. It showcases a quirky love story between Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao, set in the 90s. The plot centres around the couple losing a CD containing intimate details, which is followed by someone asking for a ransom. Hence begins a series of comical events filled with surprising and lovey-dovey moments. Besides the lead pair, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz, Mukesh Tiwari and Mast Ali are also a part of the project. It was the trailer that hinted at Shehnaaz Gill's dance sequence.

Directed and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is bankrolled by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Gulshan Kumar, Kathavachak Films and Wakaoo Films. The romantic comedy will clash with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra on October 11.

Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill, the actress was last seen in Karan Boolani's Thank You for Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.