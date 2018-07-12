Saira Banu On 'Rare' Outing Without Dilip Kumar: 'I Felt Lonely'

Saira Banu shared Dilip Kumar's health update and also mentioned about her recent outing without him

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 12, 2018 18:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Saira Banu On 'Rare' Outing Without Dilip Kumar: 'I Felt Lonely'

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu married in 1966 (Image courtesy: TheDilipKumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I felt lonely without Sahab," Saira Banu tweeted
  2. "Sahab is doing well. He is resting at home," she added
  3. Dilip Kumar turned 95 last year

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu, who often operates the veteran actor's Twitter account, shared the acting legend's health update on Thursday and also mentioned about her recent outing without him. "29 June '18 was one of the RARE times I attended a social event without my Kohinoor (my Sahab) besides me. I went for the nikah of Nida, daughter of Asif Farooqui. I felt lonely without Sahab, but was overjoyed to bless the couple and interact with so many of you," Ms Banu tweeted from Dilip Kumar's Twitter account. She also posted a picture of herself from the wedding. Read the tweet here.
 



 


"Sahab is doing well. He is resting at home. He is truly overwhelmed with your messages of love through every medium possible. Thank you," read another tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Last year in November, Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with pneumonia and before that, he was hospitalised for a brief while at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was being treated for dehydration and kidney malfunction. His homecoming was followed by regular health updates on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra had visited him later.

Dilip Kumar turned 95 last December. He married Saira Banu in 1966. The couple are co-stars of films like Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya. He was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan and his six-decade career, he has starred in films such as Madhumati, Devdas, Andaz, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

dilip kumarDilip Kumar Saira Banu

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................