Saira Banu On 'Rare' Outing Without Dilip Kumar: 'I Felt Lonely'

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu married in 1966 (Image courtesy: TheDilipKumar)

Highlights "I felt lonely without Sahab," Saira Banu tweeted "Sahab is doing well. He is resting at home," she added Dilip Kumar turned 95 last year

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu, who often operates the veteran actor's Twitter account, shared the acting legend's health update on Thursday and also mentioned about her recent outing without him. "29 June '18 was one of the RARE times I attended a social event without my Kohinoor (my Sahab) besides me. I went for the nikah of Nida, daughter of Asif Farooqui. I felt lonely without Sahab, but was overjoyed to bless the couple and interact with so many of you," Ms Banu tweeted from Dilip Kumar's Twitter account. She also posted a picture of herself from the wedding. Read the tweet here.



29 June'18 was one of the RARE times I attended a social event without my Kohinoor (my Sahab) besides me. I went for the nikah of Nida, daughter of Asif Farooqui. I felt lonely without Sahab, but was overjoyed to bless the couple and interact with so many of you. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

At the Nikah of Nida Farooqui (but she is not in this photo). -SBK pic.twitter.com/W4lBODNAYV — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018



"Sahab is doing well. He is resting at home. He is truly overwhelmed with your messages of love through every medium possible. Thank you," read another tweet.

Next few tweets from Saira Banu Khan. Signed -SBK. Sahab is doing well. He is resting at home. He is truly overwhelmed with your messages of love through every medium possible. Thank you. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

As you all know, Sahab and I have always loved interacting with our millions of fans and well-wishers. And we have done so together, past 52 years. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

May Allah shower his blessings on all of you. Please do pray for my Kohinoor, for his good health and for his happiness. Do keep us in your prayers as we keep all of you in ours. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018



Last year in November, Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with pneumonia and before that, he was hospitalised for a brief while at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was being treated for dehydration and kidney malfunction. His homecoming was followed by regular health updates on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra had visited him later.



Dilip Kumar turned 95 last December. He married Saira Banu in 1966. The couple are co-stars of films like Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya. He was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan and his six-decade career, he has starred in films such as Madhumati, Devdas, Andaz, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur.



