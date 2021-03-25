Saina: What 'Super Proud' Priyanka Chopra Tweeted For Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal in a film still

Priyanka Chopra may be miles away from Mumbai but she's always there to cheer for cousin Parineeti Chopra. The night before Parineeti Chopra's big release - the Saina Nehwal biopic titled Saina - Priyanka gave a huge shout out to the 32-year-old star. In a tweet on Friday night, Priyanka shared a note of appreciation for Parineeti Chopra. "Super proud," wrote Priyanka and added that she's eagerly waiting to catch a show of the movie: "Cannot wait to watch!" In her tweet, Priyanka also shared Parineeti's tweet saying: "Please support us tomorrow." Parineeti Chopra's Saina is among the first wave of films to release in theatres after cinemas were allowed to operate post the pandemic induced lockdown. Read Priyanka Chopra's tweet for Parineeti Chopra here.

Parineeti, who addresses Priyanka as "Mimi didi", thanked her for the shout out:

Priyanka Chopra is Parineeti Chopra's loudest cheerleader on social media. Earlier this year, Priyanka shared a note of appreciation for Parineeti when she was promoting The Girl On The Train. Sharing the film's teaser on her Instagram story, Priyanka had dedicated this note to Parineeti: "Proud of my girl, can't wait to see more." The Girl On The Train is a Hindi remake of Hollywood movie of the same name, based on the storyline of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The film released on Netflix on February 26.

Directed by Amol Gupte, Saina tracks the inspiring life story of badminton champion Saina Nehwal. The film also features actors Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik and Shubrajyoti Bharat. Saina is produced by T-Series.