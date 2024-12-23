Saba Pataudi's December Memories Star Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi is famous for her beautiful collection of family pictures on social media.

She's quite active and is often seen sharing unseen glimpses of the whole family coming together and celebrating birthdays and special occasions.

The latest was veteran Sharmila Tagore's 80th birthday which was a loving celebration with the entire family present.

The warm pictures shared by her, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu.

Grandchildren Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Pataudi, and Inaya Kemmu are also seen posing happily and enjoying some cake!

Saba shared the pictures online and captioned it, "Memories of December. Few more moments. Family love. Together. Friends. Life's journey... blessed. Grateful. #ma #birthday #celebration #loveyou #alwaysandforever #sharmilatagore."

Have a look here:

Others, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan had shared adorable birthday posts for Sharmila Tagore too.

Kareena had shared a candid snap of her with her mother-in-law, dressed in their pyjamas, and captioned it, "Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law... Just the Best (sic)."

Sara posted a series of pictures from the birthday luncheon and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dadi Jaan. Humari family ki Aan Aur Shaan (The pride of our family)."

Tagore's daughter Soha had posted two sets of pictures on her mother's birthday. One where she's seen hugging her mother tight, the caption read, "Happy Birthday my Amma."

The other one was from the birthday lunch where the caption was, "Full stomachs and even fuller hearts."

The entire family looked blissful in each other's company and the pictures were proof!