Kareena Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Mood Is All About Her Family, Coffee And Some Soccer

The festive season is here at the Pataudi family. With the whole of Bollywood is gearing up for the holiday season ahead, Kareena Kapoor is not behind. On Sunday, the actress shared pictures from her vacation on her Instagram Stories, and we wish we could take a vacation too!

Kareena posted a bunch of pictures from her vacations, featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and her elder son Taimur, as she prepares to ring in Christmas. But wait, there's a Jeh bonus too!

One of the pictures shows Taimur standing in front of a huge and nicely decorated Christmas tree with his back facing the camera. Kareena added the caption "Mera Beta" followed by a heart emoji.

Her husband, too, was clicked with his back facing the camera, as he is walking along a road.

The cutest picture of the series was, however, the one featuring her Toofan Mail, Jeh. His guest appearance picture showed his name written with fingers on a hazy glass.

Check out the Pataudi family pictures here:

But the series featured more than just her family. Offering a fun glimpse into Kareena's festive preparations, the actress posted a picture of a Christmas ornament dedicated to Chelsea Football Club. It had "Chelsea Christmas Grotto 2024" written on it.

The Christmas dump also had a picture of Kareena's cup of hot coffee, with a heart on it with latte art.

Check out the pictures here:

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor hosted Taimur's eighth birthday bash where she effortlessly played the perfect host and guardian.

Saif and Kareena's sports-themed birthday party for Taimur was a big hit and also went viral on Instagram. Several videos from the celebration surfaced online, showcasing Kareena and Saif engaging in fun activities with Taimur and his friends.

