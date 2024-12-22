Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Mood Is All About Her Family, Coffee And Some Soccer

On Sunday, Kareena shared pictures from her vacation on her Instagram Stories, and we wish we could take a vacation too

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kareena Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Mood Is All About Her Family, Coffee And Some Soccer
The image was taken from Instagram

The festive season is here at the Pataudi family. With the whole of Bollywood is gearing up for the holiday season ahead, Kareena Kapoor is not behind. On Sunday, the actress shared pictures from her vacation on her Instagram Stories, and we wish we could take a vacation too!

Kareena posted a bunch of pictures from her vacations, featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and her elder son Taimur, as she prepares to ring in Christmas. But wait, there's a Jeh bonus too!

One of the pictures shows Taimur standing in front of a huge and nicely decorated Christmas tree with his back facing the camera. Kareena added the caption "Mera Beta" followed by a heart emoji. 

Her husband, too, was clicked with his back facing the camera, as he is walking along a road. 

The cutest picture of the series was, however, the one featuring her Toofan Mail, Jeh. His guest appearance picture showed his name written with fingers on a hazy glass.

Check out the Pataudi family pictures here:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

But the series featured more than just her family. Offering a fun glimpse into Kareena's festive preparations, the actress posted a picture of a Christmas ornament dedicated to Chelsea Football Club. It had "Chelsea Christmas Grotto 2024" written on it.

The Christmas dump also had a picture of Kareena's cup of hot coffee, with a heart on it with latte art.

Check out the pictures here:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor hosted Taimur's eighth birthday bash where she effortlessly played the perfect host and guardian.

Saif and Kareena's sports-themed birthday party for Taimur was a big hit and also went viral on Instagram. Several videos from the celebration surfaced online, showcasing Kareena and Saif engaging in fun activities with Taimur and his friends.
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Kareena Kapoor
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com