Saba Azad's Shout Out To Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina: 'You So Lovely'

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabazad)

Actress Saba Azad, who is dating superstar Hrithik Roshan, gave a roaring shout out to her boyfriend's cousin Pashmina Roshan's new song Chot Dil Pe Lagi. For the unversed, the young actor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. On Thursday, Saba Azad shared the video of the song on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Pashooo, you so lovely my beauty." Take a look at what Saba Azad posted for Pashmina Roshan.

Now take a look at the song Chot Dil Pe Lagi below:

Meanwhile, Pashmina Roshan, daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan and cousin of actor Hrithik Roshan, during the song launch of Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar in Mumbai, talked about her family and the career advice cousin Hrithik gave her. "The pride, the luck, their support and advice is what I've but the pressure is to live up to their advice, to their (body of) work and make a place for myself in the industry and in the hearts of the audience," news agency PTI quoted Pashmina as saying.

Pashmina Roshan added during the event that Hrithik Roshan advised her to stay "authentic" with her performance as an actor. "Bring authenticity to what you do, give your hundred percent as an actor, and if you do these two things, you are set. This is the main advice that he keeps giving and I hope I've lived up to his expectations," Pashmina added, reported PTI.

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and Hrithik Roshan's cousin (Pashmina Roshan) in the lead roles. The original film launched Shahid Kapoor, who become a big name in the film industry. The remake has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to hit the theatres on June 28.