Saba Ali Khan's Reply To A Troll Who Said She 'Seems To Live' In Her Parents' Past

Saba Ali Khan's replies to trolls on Instagram have been more frequent than ever in the last few months. The jewellery designer loves to share pictures with her family and is often trolled for that. She recently posted a picture of her parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and she captioned the post: "The royal wedding..... Parents getting engaged to be married .. wish I was there Mahsha'Allah." An Instagram user commented on Saba's post: "You seem to live in your parents past and your siblings present. Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them not you." Saba's reply read: "There is always a choice... I love my parents and the past .. Good times. Siblings too. And a bit of me also! A little bit of everything... What works for me. You do what works for you. Have a great weekend. Stay safe."

Last month, an Instagram user commented on Saba's post, "Do they all even bother about you?" referring to her family members. Replying to the troll's remark, Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Why does that "bother" you?" She added a zipper-mouth emoji along with it.

Before that, Saba Ali Khan, in an Instagram post, had defended Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's choice of baby names. An excerpt from her post read, "When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life, only she and the father are allowed to decide who, how and what the child will grow as. And the name. No one, NO ONE else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say."

Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer, is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are both Bollywood actors.