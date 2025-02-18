Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Wife Blake Lively's Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni, Actress's Reaction Goes Viral

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first public appearance together amid their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni on Sunday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Wife Blake Lively's Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni, Actress's Reaction Goes Viral
This image has been taken from X account of Azra
New Delhi:

Actor Ryan Reynolds made a subtle nod to his wife Blake Lively's ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni during the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special.

The actor, who was in attendance with Lively, was asked how he was doing by former cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during a Q and A segment, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds replied, "Great!" before adding, "Why, what have you heard?" The comment was met with a brief, stern look from Lively, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Baldoni, her co-star and director on the film It Ends With Us.   

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her, while Baldoni has filed a USD 400 million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, alleging extortion and defamation.

The SNL 50th anniversary special, which aired on Sunday, featured a star-studded lineup of former cast members, hosts, and musical guests.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Q and A segment with Fey and Poehler also included appearances by Tim Meadows, Cher, Quinta Brunson, Keith Richards, and Jon Hamm, among others.

The special also featured Steve Martin's opening monologue and musical performances by Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon.

The broadcast was a celebration of SNL's five-decade history, featuring a mix of nostalgia, humour, and music.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now