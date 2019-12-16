Rumoured Couple Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda, Twinning In Black, Strike A Pose At Friend's Wedding

Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda. (Image courtesy: pulkitsamrat )

Pulkit Samrat shared an adorable photograph with rumoured girlfriend "Pretty Kharbanda," (Pulkit's words), sorry we meant Kriti Kharbanda. The 35-year-old actor shared a picture on his Instagram profile, in which the duo can be seen exchanging a hug as they happily pose for the camera. The picture happens to be from the wedding festivities of the actors' mutual friend. Kriti and Pulkiit can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated outfits in the picture. Kriti can be seen wearing a black and gold kurta and matching palazzo pants. Pulkit can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue denims.

Pulkit Samrat, who frequently features in headlines for his rumoured relationship with Kriti, in an interview with news agency IANS, said, "Working with her is insane. I wouldn't have been able to survive a couple of films if she was not my co-star." He added, Firstly, we share comfort and camaraderie. She has been an earthing wire, balancing me on the set. If I do something wrong, I give a retake if she does not like it. If she smiles at me after a shot, I know it's okay. I look for reassurance from her."

Both Pulkit and Kriti make frequent appearances on each other's Instagram profiles.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaan.

Kriti and Pulkit co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti. The actors will co-star in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.