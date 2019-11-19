Kriti Kharbanda: No Qualms Admitting That I Am Dating Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat for Pagalpanti promotions

Actress Kriti Kharbanda confirmed she's dating Pulkit Samrat in the most direct way possible: "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other," she told ETimes in an exclusive interview recently. The 31-year-old actress added that the reason she had not reacted to the many reports about her relationship status before is because: "In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone." But the Kriti decided to make it official after five months of togetherness with Pulkit: "And when you start seeing someone, I think there's a time for everything... when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months."

Describing her relationship with Pulkit, Kriti Kharbanda added: "But I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat." Kriti and Pulkit are co-stars of Pagalpanti and have also worked together in 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding.

Earlier this month, reacting to reports about her then-speculated romance with Pulkit, Kriti told news agency IANS: "Can you blame them (for spreading the rumours)? We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so." Meanwhile, this is what Pulkit had told IANS: "Working with her is insane. I wouldn't have been able to survive a couple of films if she was not my co-star."

Pulkit Samrat was previously married to Salman Khan's rakhi-sister Shweta Rohira and also reportedly dated Yami Gautam after that.

Pagalpanti also stars actors Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and Arshad Warsi. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is all set to hit screens on November 22.

