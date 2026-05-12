Rubina Dilaik Recalls A Director Calling Her Face 'Negative': 'Don't Think Anybody Will Cast You As A Protagonist'

Rohit Shetty is back with another season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is a contestant in Season 15. The actress makes a comeback on the show after her 2022 stint, which was Season 12. She opened up about one of her worst personal struggles as well, where her face was called "too negative" for a lead actor.

What's Happening

Rubina Dilaik opened up to SCREEN, talking about taking years to fully accept the way she looks. She recalled some of the comments that were passed on her about her face and body.

The actress shared, "I never had that confidence in my looks; I have struggled a lot to embrace myself. We are given the pressure of looking a certain way. When I came into the industry, I carried baby fat; people used to call me 'Himachali seb.' They would comment on my baby fat and baby chin. One of the directors once told me, 'Your face is so negative, you should do negative roles. I don't think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist.'"

She continued, "I had braces. I thought maybe I was not enough. There were a lot of maybes. It took a lot of time to understand who I am and where I want to head. I felt if I had to look like others, then I am not Rubina Dilaik. That helped me understand that we have unique imprints, and if I cannot acknowledge that, I will not be able to give that to my daughters. It took a great deal to overcome that."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi

The reality show is back with some of the most well-known names this time, such as Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Avika Gor.

Some of the new names include Gaurav Khanna, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Farrhana Bhat and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Rubina Dilaik's Career

As for Rubina Dilaik, she gained fame with her debut show Chotti Bahu, and then went on to star in other serials such as Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

As for her reality show stints, she won the title for Bigg Boss 14. Recently she also won the trophy with husband Abhinav Shukla for Pati Patni Aur Panga.

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