Rs 87 Lakh BMW To Rs 7 Lakh Aura, Govinda Unfairly Trolled For Taxi Ride At Agra Airport

Govinda is back in the headlines, but not for the right reasons. A recent video shows him riding a Hyundai Aura taxi in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral. A large section of the Internet trolled Govinda for his apparent "downfall," as he used to travel by BMW and luxury cars back in the day.

But it's the Internet that also pointed out private vehicles are not permitted inside the Agra airport, as it comes under the jurisdiction of the Indian Air Force.

Hence, Govinda was "unfairly" trolled, as the Internet is ignorant about the rules.

Breaking Down the Video

In the video, Govinda is seen getting into a Hyundai Aura taxi registered in Uttar Pradesh, with "Bharat Sarkar" written across the vehicle.

It's not clear if he was travelling for personal commitments, a shoot, or an event appearance. In all probability, the vehicle was assigned to pick him up at the airport.

The Internet's Reaction

As soon as the video went viral, a large section of the Internet trolled him for his "downfall."

A user wrote, "Downfall nahi hai bhai, he is Class A officer now."

Another user wrote, "What a downfall of Great Chi Chi."

Govinda has an envious collection of cars ranging from BMW to Mercedes-Benz. He owns a BMW 530 Li M-Sport, which costs Rs 87 lakh in India. Govinda also gifted his wife Sunita a BMW on the occasion of Karva Chauth a couple of years ago.

While a section of the Internet trolled him, another section defended him and shared the airport rule.

A user wrote, "He is in Agra and please note that at Agra Airport, private vehicles are not permitted inside the premises. Only government-authorized vehicles are allowed to drop off or pick up passengers up to the main gate."

Another wrote, "He is at Agra Airport in this video. Agra Airport comes under the jurisdiction of the Indian Air Force. No private vehicle is allowed in the premises."

Govinda's Recent Appearances

Last week, Govinda surprised students and parents by attending not one but two school annual day functions in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh.

During the daytime event at Sangam International School, Govinda performed an impromptu dance to his hit song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha, sang Angna Mein Baba, and even recited famous dialogues from his films.

Later that evening, he appeared at another school function, entertaining the crowd with song-and-dance performances and lighting the ceremonial lamp.

In recent times, Govinda dominates headlines for the alleged rift in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja. Sunita keeps talking about Govinda's affairs on various occasions, setting the Internet abuzz.