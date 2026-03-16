David Dhawan Dismisses Rumours About Govinda Arriving Late On Set, "<i>Aata Hai, Kaam Khatam Kar Ke Jaata Hai</i>"

Govinda was a bonafide superstar in the '80s and '90s. Even though he had certain star tantrums, directors and producers would abide by them, considering his star value back then.

Several co-stars who worked with him have often mentioned how he used to work on multiple films at the same time. There has been a lot of chatter about how the co-actor would arrive late on sets. However, recently, filmmaker David Dhawan, who had collaborated with Govinda in several projects, dismissed such rumours.

In the finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, David Dhawan clarified such allegations being made against Govinda as he remarked, "Here I want to tell you, log bolte hain na late aata hai sets par, aaj kaun nahi late aata hai? Woh aata hai, apna kaam khatam kar ke jaata hai (People say that he comes late to the sets, but tell me who doesn't arrive late these days? He arrives, completes his work and then leaves)."

When Govinda Left David Dhawan Impressed

Furthermore, David Dhawan recalled a four-page scene from his 2007 film Partner that Govinda had aced in a single take.

The director shared, "And you will not believe it. He would show up and ask for his scene. It would be a four-page scene. He would go through it thoroughly while I was setting up the shot. He said, 'Don't set it up yet. Do one thing. Here's the scene. Watch me perform. I'll do it in one take'."

He added, "This was in Partner. He did all kinds of acrobatics in that scene; you can't imagine. Then he told me to edit the scene however I wanted. Unbelievable. Govinda is incredible."

Govinda And David Dhawan Films

Govinda and David Dhawan's combo was a hit formula in the 90s. They worked together in a series of films including Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Hero No. 1 (1997), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), and Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999).