RRR Tops IMDb's 10 Most Popular Indian Films List. See Full Ranking Here

Jr NTR, Alia and Ram Charan in RRR. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

IMDb has released its list of the 10 Most Popular Indian Films and Web Series of 2022. Drum roll please ... And the list is topped by SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. In the web-series category, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat tops the list (more on that later). The rankings were determined by the page views of IMDb users across the globe. Coming back to the 10 Most Popular Indian Films, RRR tops the list. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, featuring Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi among other actors, is at the second spot. Prashanth Neel's smash hit K.G.F: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon is at the third spot. Lokesh Kanagaraj's high-octane action thriller Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, (supported by Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and a cameo by Suriya) is ranked fourth on the list. Rishab Shetty's mystical Kantara also made it to the top 5.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, starring Madhavan in the lead is ranked 6th on the list, followed by Sashi Kiran Tikka's Major, featuring Adivi Sesh as the 26/11 Braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sita Ramam, the saga of star-crossed lovers played by Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, is at the 8th spot. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I which had a stellar star cast, is listed as the 9th Most Popular Indian Film. The 10th spot on the list is occupied by Kiranraj K's comedy drama 777 Charlie.

Other than movies, IMDb also released the list of the Most Popular 10 Indian Web Series of the year. Comedy drama Panchayat set in the rural India, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubbir Yadav, topped the list, followed by Shefali Shah-led crime drama Delhi Crime. Rocket Boys, based on the lives of Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, is at the third spot. Another web-series starring Shefali Shah that made it to the list (at the 4th position) is Human, also featuring Kirti Kulhari. On the fifth position is the second season of the show Apharan.

The bittersweet Gullak also made it to the IMDb list - it fetched the 6th spot in the web-series category. NCR Days, showcasing the tale of a small-town boy navigating his way in the big city, occupied the 7th spot. Abhay, led by Kunal Kemmu ranks as the 8th Most Popular Indian Web-Series on IMDb. Campus Diaries, a series encapsulating the essence of college life, is on the 9th position on the list. And last but not the least, College Romance is on number 10.