Rohit Saraf's Appreciation Post For Janhvi Kapoor's "Zero Kcal" Pasta

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen showcasing her culinary skills in a new video posted by her co-star Rohit Saraf. Janhvi and Rohit will co-star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Posting the clip on his Instagram story, Rohit wrote, "Appreciation post for Janhvi Kapoor, who fed me the best pasta I've had in months and claims it was zero Kcals. Utterly delusional but worth the damage." Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul.

This is what Rohit Saraf posted:

Last week, Varun Dhawan shared pictures from the sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul and he wrote, "Breakfast club #SSKTK." Janhvi Kapoor commented on the post, "This was lunch."

Shashank Khaitan is all set to reunite with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have previously worked together in the Dulhania series of the films, also starring Alia Bhatt. Shashank Khaitan has worked with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, which marked her acting debut. Varun and Janhvi featured together in the controversial 2023 film Bawaal.

Janhvi Kapoor has had a busy year with back-to-back releases. She starred in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She then starred in Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.