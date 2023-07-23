Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Kii Kahaani In Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Five days to go! Yes, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the theatres this Friday, July 28. Ahead of the much-awaited release, the lead pair is not leaving any stone unturned for the movie's promotions. After casting their spell on Vadodara, Delhi and Mumbai, the next destination for Rocky and Rani (Ranveer and Alia) was Bareilly. Alia – on Instagram Stories – shared a photograph with co-star Ranveer Singh, who was decked up in an all-black ensemble. On the other hand, Alia continued her streak of jaw-dropping chiffon sarees, this time in a lime green number. The duo posed under what resembled a jhumka (a traditional earring). In the caption, Alia wrote, “Pohonch gaye Bareilly Ke Bazaar mein (We have finally reached Bareilly's market)”

Alia Bhatt's caption was in context to the party anthem of the year, What Jhumka? from her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The song also has the evergreen tune “Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar mein” of the iconic song Jhumka Gira Re from the film Mera Saaya as an interlude.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

What Jhumka? is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. While the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the peppy track was composed by Madan Mohan and Pritam. Alia and Ranveer's thumkas are a bonus, all thanks to choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Watch the full song here:

After Bareilly, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh also visited Kanpur for the promotions. Now, take a look at “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kanpur wali kahaani”:

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar will be making his directorial comeback after nearly seven years. Along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Namit Das, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Aamir Bashir, and Anjali Anand. So far, the makers have released three songs from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani album – Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, and Ve Kamleya.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's second collaboration. They first starred together in the 2019-film Gully Boy. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.