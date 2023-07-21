Pics - Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And Some More Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at an event.

Another day, another set of pictures are here, courtesy Rocky aka Ranveer Singh and Rani aka Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar's much-anticipated romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release in theatres the next week. Ahead of its release, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are on a promotional spree. After Vadodara and Delhi, Rocky and Rani had fixed their dates with the city of dreams, Mumbai. On Friday morning, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt attended a press conference in Mumbai. The beautiful Alia Bhatt draped herself in another enviable chiffon saree. Alia didn't forget her black bindi, which is an integral part of Rani's look in the movie. Keeping the morning vibes intact, Ranveer Singh sported an all-white look. He added a dash of glamour with his black shades. Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined the lead cast on the stage.

For the night show, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were twinning in black. Alia Bhatt chose a black saree and Ranveer Singh sported an all-black look. They interacted with fans, danced on the stage. Sonu Nigam, Jonita Gandhi also joined them on the stage.

Not only promotional events, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turned muses for designer Manish Malhotra as well. They walked as showstoppers in Manish Malhotra's bridal couture on Thursday night. Sharing inside glimpses from the event, Alia Bhatt posted a few snaps on her Instagram and captioned them in Rocky and Rani style. Alia's caption read, "Rocky aur Rani ki kal shaam ki kahaani. Swipe to see how the kaahani ended #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas on July 28!"

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The cast of the movie includes Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand.