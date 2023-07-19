Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh And Their Prem Kahaani In 'Dil Wali Delhi'. See Pics Inside

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy:aliaabhatt)

After cooking up a storm with their electrifying presence in Vadodara, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh AKA Rocky and Rani and their Kahaani visited Delhi and in style. The power-packed duo is currently on a promotional tour for their upcoming big-ticket movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and are putting their best foot forward in connecting with the masses. On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt treated her fans to pictures of herself and Ranveer Singh from their Delhi trip. For the occasion, Alia Bhatt dressed the part (as Rani ) yet again in a stunning shaded peach saree while Ranveer Singh complemented her in a black suit. Sharing a couple of images, Alia Bhatt captioned the post, "Dil wali Delhi mai apni Kahaani lekar aaye hai Rocky aur Rani (Rocky and Rani have arrived in Delhi with their story)."

Take a look at the post below:

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt treated her fans to some inside pictures from their promotional event in Vadodara. Alia Bhatt was dressed in a beautiful neon saree. She completed her look with big jhumkas and a black bindi. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in an all-black attire. Alia Bhatt shared a reel on Instagram and captioned it, "And so it begins... #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in Vadodara."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking to PTI, Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role opposite Alia Bhatt, said the film is a quintessential Karan Johar movie and has all the elements that made him popular. "This is Karan Johar's 'Karan Johar-est film'. This brings back the feel of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... It was a very concerted and deliberate effort. Karan Johar is bringing back that type of cinema that we grew up watching on the big screen. It has been such a big part of our lives," the 38-year-old actor was quoted saying.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 28.