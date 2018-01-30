Riya Sen And Shivam Tewari Are Living The Goa Life. See Holiday Pics

Riya Sen is vacationing with her husband Shivam Tewari in Goa and the pictures from her holiday photo album can make anyone jealous. Riya posted a selfie with Shivam at a Goa eatery and captioned it: "He, the mother of all patience." Contrary to the caption, Shivam appears impatient while Riya is busy pouting. The selfie has over 17,000 likes and compliments such as "cute" and "adorable" have flooded the comments section. Riya also posted a picture of herself from a beach in Goa, which she captioned: "Don't ever apologise for the fire in you."
Highlights
- Riya Sen and Shivam Tewari are on a vacation in Goa
- Riya posted a selfie with Shivam and a picture of herself on the beach
- The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport last week
Last week, Riya Sen and Shivam were photographed at the Mumbai airport. Riya was dressed in a kaftan cold-shoulder top while Shivam was dressed casually in shorts and t-shirt. It was Shivam and Riya's first post-wedding encounter with the paparazzi and the couple smiled for the shutterbugs.
Shivam and Riya opted for a simple temple wedding, which was held in Pune in August 2017. The wedding function and the haldi ceremony were attended by close friends and family members only. Riya's sister Raima Sen had shared pictures from both events on social media.
Riya Sen was last seen in web-series Ragini MMS Returns, produced by Ekta Kapoor.