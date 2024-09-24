Riya Sen Danced To Her 90s Hit With Ananya Panday And The Hook Step Gave It Away

A quick glance at Call Me Bae director Collin D'Cunha's new Instagram post was enough to tell us that there never was a dull day on the sets of the show. He shared an extensive post on all the cameos in the series from Karishma Tanna to Orry and Urvashi Rautela among others. The clip that has our heart, however, is the one that features Bae aka Ananya Panday dancing with Riya Sen and Collin D'Cunha. The trio can be seen dancing to Falguni Pathak's Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. ICYDK, Riya Sen featured in the original video of the hit track that released in 1999.

Collin D'Cunha, sharing the clip, wrote, "Fulfilled my bachpan ka dream with the gorgeous Riya Sen and my favourite Falgun Pathak's OG chudi."

Sharing the long post, the director wrote, "It's been over two weeks since our series Call Me Bae has dropped on Prime Video India and the love hasn't stopped pouring in! It's still trending at the No 1 position in shows. I'm finally beginning to dig into our wonderful archive of memories and today I want to acknowledge and honour the most amazing guest appearances and cameos in our series."

Swipe to see the dance clip:

In Call Me Bae, Ananya features as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary, whose heiress to hustler journey, is a comedy of errors. Besides Ananya Panday, the series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi. The series has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers.