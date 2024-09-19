Ananya Panday's <i>Call Me Bae</i> Renewed For Season 2: "Bae Is Here To Stay"

Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae premiered on Prime Video on September 6. After getting rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, the series has now been renewed for a second season. The makers made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The video began with the text, “Bae is here to slay, Bae is here to stay.” It featured the ensemble cast of the show in short black and white clips as it further added, “Season two in development.” The caption of the post read, “Our day couldn't get any bae-tter. Bella is coming to swoon us over again with a new season.”

Call Me Bae's producer Karan Johar shared his excitement for the upcoming season in a statement that read, “We're stoked to announce that we're working on developing the second season of Call Me Bae. The first season has been a game-changer for us, and we're grateful for all the love and appreciation it has garnered from audiences across the globe. It's been an absolute privilege to be a part of this journey, seeing the show go from script to screen and finally revel in immense love from viewers.”

He added, “The love Ananya, Collin, Ishita, and the rest of the cast have received has been a true joy to witness. We're genuinely excited to delve deeper into the characters and their stories, and we're positive that the second season will be more Bae-misaal than before,” reported Indian Express.

Call Me Bae's first season's cast included Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. Many of them are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

Call Me Bae's story revolves around the titular character Bae aka Bella, who had an opulent lifestyle before moving to Mumbai and now struggles to make a living as a journalist. Soon, she makes new friends and allies in the city, handles her journalistic duties and adjusts to her new life in Mumbai. Call Me Bae is currently available for streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Prime Video.