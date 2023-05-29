A Very Young Hugh Grant With Even Younger Raima And Riya Sen - That's What We Call A Throwback

Image was shared by Raima Sen. (courtesy: raimasen)

Who doesn't love a walk down memory lane? When it involves celebrities, it only becomes more fun. Adding some much-needed fun to our slow Monday is actress Raima Sen. The star has shared a bunch of images of herself and her sister Riya Sen as children. In the photos, the two sisters are not alone but with a few famous global personalities. On top of the list is Hollywood star Hugh Grant, who is seen seated between the Sen sisters, looking dapper as always in a pair of denim pants and a shirt. The photo was presumably clicked when Hugh Grant was in Kolkata to shoot for the film La Nuit Bengali [The Bengali Night]. The film, based on the Romanian-language book Bengali Nights by Mircea Eliade, was directed by Nicolas Klotz. The film featured Hugh Grant opposite Supriya Pathak, with Soumitra Chatterjee and Shabana Azmi playing pivotal roles.

The remaining two images in Raima Sen's carousel are also equally special. While, the second image features the Sen sisters with former Indian Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi, the third image has the two seated with former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket legend Imran Khan. Their mother, actress Moon Moon Sen is also seen in the image. Sharing the lovely pictures, Raima Sen said, “Hidden gems,” with a star emoji.

In response, Aamir Ali dropped heart emojis.

A few days ago, Raima Sen shared another bunch of black and white images, featuring a host of legends including her grandmother Suchitra Sen, Uttam Kumar, Dharmendra, and Subrata Chatterjee, among others. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Memories is all you have.”

Before that, she also marked legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary with an image featuring him with Suchitra Sen. “Remembering the legend #satyajitray on his birthday,” she wrote in the caption.

Here's another image of Raima Sen with her mother Moon Moon Sen that she shared on the occasion of Mother's Day with the note: “It doesn't matter how old you are, or what you do in life—you never stop needing your mom.”

On the work front, Raima Sen is known for her work in films such as Parineeta, Choker Bali and Antar Mahal, among others.



